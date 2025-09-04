Committee Chair, Corie Eckerle, Fritz, and Half Pot Coordinator, Austin Welp

The Jasper Strassenfest Committee announced that a winner has come forward to claim the 2025 Half Pot Prize. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, committee members met at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to present the $77,900 check to the winners, a couple from Jasper who wish to remain anonymous.

In its fifth year, the pot total reached $155,800, the highest total to date. A large portion of the proceeds will benefit the Vincennes University Jasper Scholastic Excellence Scholarship Fund which provides tuition, a laptop and $500 book stipend for local student recipients. Proceeds will also be used to support the community and financial stability of the Jasper Strassenfest. The winning ticket draw took place on Friday, August 15th at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.

Although they wish to remain anonymous, the half pot winners shared they are lifelong residents of Jasper and have bought a ticket every year since the Half Pot event began, appreciating that the proceeds help to benefit local students and their community. After purchasing the ticket during a Friday visit to the Strassenfest, they tucked it away upon returning home. They remembered to check their ticket after reading in the Dubois County Free Press evening newsletter that the pot was still unclaimed, 11 days after the drawing took place. They stated that while they don’t have any definite plans for using their winnings, they want to find a way to give back to the community and treat themselves to something they enjoy with the unexpected funds.

Members of both the Jasper Strassenfest committee and the VUJ Foundation wish to express their continued gratitude to their community and festival goers who support the Half Pot event. They will hold a check presentation to the VUJ Scholastic Excellence Scholarship fund at a later date.