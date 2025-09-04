The Jasper Public Library will host a unique program exploring the hidden meanings of gravestone symbols with author, speaker, and cemetery expert Joy Neighbors. The event is scheduled for Thursday, September 18 at 6 p.m.

The program will be presented in two parts. The evening begins with a library presentation, where Neighbors will introduce participants to the art, history, and symbolism found on gravestones. Attendees will learn how symbols such as angels, clasped hands, urns, and willow trees reflect cultural traditions, religious practices, and personal family stories.

Following the presentation, participants will join Neighbors for a walking tour of St. Joseph’s Cemetery. The tour will allow attendees to see the gravestone carvings up close while connecting history, art, and storytelling in a meaningful way.

Neighbors is widely recognized for her expertise as a cemetery historian. She is the author of The Family Tree Cemetery Field Guide and creator of the blog A Grave Interest, where she shares her passion for the stories behind gravestones.

Those interested in attending are asked to register in advance at jdcpl.us or by calling the library at 812-482-2712. Additional information is available by contacting Genealogy Librarian Jill Watson at jwatson@jdcpl.us.