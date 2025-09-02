The Indiana Secured School Safety Board unanimously approved the distribution of more than $27.1 million to support school safety initiatives to 494 school/districts across the state.

The Secured School Safety Grant Program is administered by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and issues matching grants for eligible items and then schools match those funds at a certain level, either 25 percent, 50 percent or 100 percent. The match requirement is based on average daily membership of the school district, the total amount of the project or what the request covers.

Eligible items in the grant include funding for school resource officers (SROs) and law enforcement officers in schools; equipment and technology; active event warning systems (no matching requirement); firearms training for teachers and staff that choose to allow guns on school property; threat assessments and to implement a student and parent support services program.

This year, the total amount of eligible funding requests exceeded the amount of funding for the program. Priority was given to first-time applicant schools to the SSSG Program, which were fully funded for their top priority requests.

Charter school groups were capped at $100,000 in funding for all schools in the group. Remaining schools that apply to the fund regularly were funded at 92% for their top priority items.

Applicants to the program rank the priority of items to help the Board better understand the greatest need for school districts.

In the local area, the schools and districts being awarded include:

Crawford County: Crawford County Community Sch Corp – $81,000.00



Daviess County: Barr-Reeve Community Schools Inc – $12,150.00 North Daviess Com Schools – $17,010.00 Washington Catholic Mid/High Sch – $14,254.56 Washington Community Schools – $81,000.00



Dubois County: Greater Jasper Consolidated Schs – $69,399.20 Holy Trinity Catholic School – $26,171.91 Northeast Dubois Co Sch Corp – $28,350.00 Southeast Dubois Co Sch Corp – $28,350.00 Southwest Dubois Co Sch Corp – $40,095.00



Gibson County: East Gibson School Corporation – $81,000.00 Holy Cross School – $16,329.60 North Gibson School Corporation – $64,961.22 Saint James School – $10,468.44 Saints Peter and Paul School – $7,783.29 South Gibson School Corporation – $81,000.00 St Joseph School – $81,000.00



Martin County: Loogootee Community Sch Corp – $16,740.00 Shoals Community School Corp – $40,499.19



Orange County: Orleans Community Schools – $40,500.00 Paoli Community School Corp – $29,631.42 Springs Valley Com School Corp – $31,608.63



Perry County: Cannelton City Schools – $19,731.60 Perry Central Com Schools Corp – $37,260.00 Tell City-Troy Twp School Corp – $12,083.00



Pike County: Pike County School Corporation – $81,000.00



Spencer County: North Spencer County Sch Corp – $56,700.00 South Spencer County Sch Corp – $37,806.75 St Bernard Catholic School – $35,000.00



Warrick County: Evansville Christian School – $72,395.03 Saint John The Baptist School – $10,935.00 Warrick County School Corp – $81,000.00



A complete breakdown of recipient schools and the total amount of their awards can be found on the data page of the IDHS website (under the Grants header in “Selected Annual Data”). For security reasons, the use of those funds by individual schools is not publicly available.

The Indiana School Safety Hub also provides schools with a wealth of resources, training opportunities and other information designed to give schools the tools they need to keep students and staff safe.