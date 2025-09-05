On Saturday, October 18th, 2025, at 7 PM EST, the Sisters of St. Benedict will host musician Richard Jeric at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand. This free performance will include piano and organ pieces by Bach, Beethoven, Liszt and more.

Pianist Richard Jeric is a dynamic soloist, avid collaborator, and committed educator. Noted for his “colorful and flawless” performances, he has performed internationally in China, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Italy, and Poland as well as nationally in Aspen, Cleveland, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington D.C.

Richard has appeared as soloist with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, Jefferson City Symphony Orchestra, Kent State University Orchestra, Longmont Symphony Orchestra, Medical Arts Symphony Orchestra, Midwest Chamber Ensemble, Shenandoah Conservatory Symphony Orchestra, and UMKC Conservatory Orchestra.

He had the high honor to perform for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, D.C. He performed at Carnegie Hall as part of the final year of The Song Continues, a series of master classes and performances founded by the legendary Marilyn Horne.

Richard currently resides in Marysville, Ohio with his wife, Sarah, and their children, Lydia and Joseph.

The concert is free and open to the public, with a free will offering for those who want to give their support.

The Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand are grateful to the Verkamp family for establishing the St. Mechtilde of Hackeborn Sacred Music Series Endowment in honor of Sister Mary Aquin and Sister Mary Ann Verkamp, to provide sacred music concerts and speakers for the monastic community and the public. The Sisters of St. Benedict are accepting additional contributions to the endowment.

For more information, call or e-mail the Mission Advancement office at 812-367-1411, ext. 2643, or donors@thedome.org.