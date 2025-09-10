Dubois County residents can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jasper State Police Post, District 34, located at 2209 Newton Street.

For added convenience, residents also have a 24/7 drop-off option at the Jasper Police Station, 309 E. 6th Street.

Participants should note that sharps — including auto-injectors, needles, infusion sets, blades, glass, lancets, and connection needle/sets — and liquids will not be accepted. The event is open only to private citizens and is not intended for businesses or health facilities.

The event is supported by Dubois County CARES, Dubois County Solid Waste Management District, and other local partners. Officials encourage residents to take part in the program to protect their families and the environment.