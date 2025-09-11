Orange County Commissioner Richard Dixon has been awarded the Golden Hoosier Award, one of the highest honor bestowed upon an Indiana citizen by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor. Presented yesterday at the Indiana State Capitol, the award recognizes Commissioner Dixon’s lifetime of service, dedication, and outstanding commitment to his community.

The Golden Hoosier Award, sponsored in collaboration with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) and AARP, celebrates Hoosiers who have devoted their time, talents, and energy to serving others. It honors individuals who embody the spirit of “unsung heroes” by making a lasting impact on their communities without seeking recognition.

Commissioner Dixon’s record of service spans decades in both public safety and local government. He currently serves as Orange County Commissioner, previously served as Orange County Sheriff, and spent more than a decade as Chief of Police in Orleans. Throughout his career, he has devoted himself to protecting, serving, and improving the lives of Orange County residents.

“Richard has dedicated the majority of his life to serving Orange County and the people who call it home,” said Superintendent Carl Anderson. “From his years in law enforcement to his current role as Commissioner, Richard has always placed community first. His leadership, compassion, and countless acts of service have touched every corner of our county, and this award is a fitting recognition of his lifelong commitment to others.”

“Richard has not only been an outstanding leader but also an amazing mentor and friend,” said Commissioner Marshall Noble. “His guidance, wisdom, and encouragement have made a lasting difference in my own service, as well as in the lives of so many others. We are blessed to have him in Orange County, and I could not be more proud to see him honored with this award.”

In attendance to celebrate this achievement with Commissioner Dixon were Superintendent Carl Anderson, Sheriff Davy Henderson, Commissioner Marshall Noble, Councilwoman Catherine Henderson, and Councilman Chad Hager.

About the Golden Hoosier Award

The Golden Hoosier Award is presented annually to Indiana residents ages 65 and older who have actively served in their communities for at least three consecutive years. Nominees are evaluated on their lifetime of service, the impact of their volunteer work, and their commitment to bettering the lives of others. The program is presented in partnership with FSSA and AARP.