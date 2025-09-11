On September 10, 2025, Washington Police Department officers from the 2nd shift conducted a traffic stop on Highway 57 near Harned Avenue. The driver was identified as 51-year-old Derek Hollis of Elnora.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers reported finding more than 13 grams of methamphetamine along with marijuana, syringes, and drug paraphernalia.

Hollis was arrested on multiple charges, including dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, and habitual traffic violator.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.