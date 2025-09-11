Purdue Extension is set to host two Southern Indiana Beef Meetings in Dubois and Washington Counties.

These meetings will cover topics including a IBCA update, Asian Long-Horned Ticks, Bovine Theileriosis, calf health, and fall management. In addition, a free meal will be provided, and attending a meeting will count for a BQA Continuing Education Credit.

While both meetings are scheduled to start at 6:30 PM, the Dubois County meeting will be held on Monday, September 22nd, 2025, at the Southern IN Purdue Ag Center in Dubois (located at 11371 East Purdue Farm Road), and the Washington County meeting is set for Tuesday, September 23rd, 2025, at Southern Hills Church in Salem (located at 1645 Highway 135 South).

RSVP is required by September 16th for both meetings, 2025, and can be made by contacting Purdue Extension Washington County at 812-883-4601, or dhowellw@purdue.edu.