The Jasper Police Department arrested a man Thursday following a domestic dispute at the Dewey Street Lofts.

Authorities say 31-year-old Matthew Lee Hess, who is listed as homeless, attempted to force his way into a woman’s apartment around noon. Investigators report Hess struck and kicked the victim’s door for nearly an hour, causing significant damage and nearly gaining entry before officers arrived.

Police located Hess on the property a short time later and took him into custody without incident. During the investigation, officers say Hess was also found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Dubois County Security Center on multiple charges, including attempted residential entry, intimidation, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.