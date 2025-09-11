Beginning at 7:00am Friday, September 12, 1st Street from Washington to Van Buren Street (section 3) will be closed for construction. Beginning Monday, September 15, 1st from Van Buren Street to Jackson Street (section 4) will be closed. Contractors will work closely with A Kid’s Place to make sure drop-off and pick-up run smoothly throughout the project.

Street parking will not be permitted until construction has been completed. Residents will be able to access homes in the evening unless otherwise notified. All other traffic will need to find alternative routes of travel. Will we be keeping Facebook and news outlets notified as work progresses and sections begin to open. Please see the attached graphic for visual guidance.

For questions or for more information, please contact Huntingburg City Hall at (812)683-2211, or Kenlee Steffe, Director of Community Development, at ksteffe@huntingburg-in.gov.