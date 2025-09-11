Deaconess Memorial Medical Center is pleased to announce the addition of Kenedi Divine, M.D. to its medical staff. She has joined the staff at Memorial Internal Medicine, located at 751 W. 9th Street in Jasper, Indiana.

Dr. Divine received her medical degree at Indiana University School of Medicine. She completed a residency at Indiana University School of Medicine Family Medicine Residency at Memorial Hospital – Jasper. She is a member of the American Medical Women’s Association and a past Area Health Education Center Scholar.

Dr. Divine is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, please call Memorial Internal Medicine at (812) 996-7474.