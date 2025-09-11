Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has announced Ty Lawson, Financial Advisor with the Bank’s Financial Advisory Group Springs Valley Financial Services, has expanded his investment services through earning multiple professional licenses and designations.

He now holds his Series 7 and Series 66 licenses, which allow him to serve as an Investment Adviser Representative (IAR) with Cetera Investment Services, giving him the ability to advise on and sell a full range of investment products, from mutual funds and ETFs to individual stocks.

Ty also maintains an Indiana Life and Health License, enabling him to provide clients with fixed and variable annuities. With this combination of certifications, Ty is equipped to be a “one-stop shop” for clients’ investment and financial planning needs.



Lawson began his education at Paoli High School before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. He and his wife, Alyssa, reside in French Lick, where Lawson is actively involved in the community, serving on the French Lick Revolving Loan Fund board, the Orange County Service Council board, and acts as secretary for his church board at Paoli Wesleyan Church.

Ty can be reached at 812-634-4911 or Tyson.lawson@ceterais.com.