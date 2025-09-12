A Warrick County Commissioner has been cleared of criminal charges following a months-long legal battle connected to county operations.

Court records show Commissioner Terry Phillippe was charged in early 2024 with official misconduct, a felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor. The allegations arose from an Indiana State Police investigation into Warrick County Animal Control.

Phillippe’s case was heard in a bench trial that began this week. After reviewing the evidence, a special judge entered a not guilty verdict on both counts, ending the proceedings against him.

Two other men tied to the case, former commissioners Dan Saylor and Robert Johnson, had also faced misconduct charges. Those charges were dismissed in August, leaving Phillippe as the last commissioner with a pending case.

With the verdict now issued, all three commissioners originally implicated in the investigation are no longer facing charges.