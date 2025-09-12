Darkness is descending on the stage of the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Black Box Theatre, as one of literature’s most chilling legends comes to life this October. Dracula: The Radio Play, an Actors Community Theatre production, will take place October 9th-11th, 2025 at 7:00PM EST.

Auditions for Dracula:The Radio Play took place earlier this week, with local actors such as Mateo Nino, Dave Griffith, Ve Kellems, Alec Lechner, Dorothy Sibrel, Jade Marinin, Beth Seidl, Lucy Dixon, Haley Wright, Allison Woodruff, and Amanda Olive being cast as the 11 character ensemble of the show. Directed by Kirsten Neukam, of Ferdinand, IN, and including Dustin Fischer as the Stage Manager, Andy Hoffman as the Light & Sound Technician, Liz Book, Jaylin McEwan, and Patti O’Brien as the Foley Artists, Johnathan Kroeger as the Live Organist, and Kelly Lechner as the Producer. The entire cast list can be found on our website: https://www.actorscommunitytheatre.com/

Tickets for Dracula: The Radio Play are now available for purchase on our website: https://www.actorscommunitytheatre.com/tickets.

General Admission tickets for the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Black Box Theatre are $10.00 each, with a maximum capacity of 100 patrons per evening.

Ticket sales will take place exclusively online through our website until the evening of performance, at which time tickets will be sold at the door the night-of, only if still available.

Shows will take place on Thursday, October 9th, 2025, Friday, October 10th, 2025, and Saturday, October 11th, 2025 starting at 7:00PM EST, with doors opening at 6:30PM EST. Guests are asked to enter through Door #11 upon arrival. (Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Black Box Theatre, 100 3rd Ave, Suite A, Jasper IN, 47546).

This show contains themes and situations not suitable for young children.

The Actors Community Theatre Board of Directors is delighted to once again provide a Halloween-inspired show after the major success of their previous radio show production, “Twisted Tales of Poe”, in 2024.

For more information about Dracula: The Radio Play, or Actors Community Theatre, visit our website: https://www.actorscommunitytheatre.com/