Members and guests from eight Southwest Indiana Chambers of Commerce gathered on Friday, October 25th, 2025, for the fifth annual Southwest Indiana Regional Women’s Conference, held at Santa’s Lodge in Santa Claus.

Organized through the collaboration of the women representing Jasper, Linton, Pike, Knox, Spencer, Warrick, Gibson, and Perry County Chambers of Commerce, the conference brought together women in business, leadership, and community service to honor growth, empowerment, and connection under the theme, “Be IN the IN.”

The regional women’s conference began as an idea during the pandemic when isolation and uncertainty were at their peak. Over many calls and discussions about putting together an event that supported and empowered women, these local Chamber directors organized the first Southwest Indiana Regional Women’s Conference, which took place in 2021. It is now hosted in a different county each year, and the event continues to strengthen ties across southern Indiana through networking, professional development, and storytelling.

This year’s lineup featured four keynote speakers whose talks told stories of courage, leadership, and authenticity. The day was filled with an abundance of laughter, learning, engagement, and a general sense of encouragement from each woman in attendance.

Vanessa Green Sinders, the first female CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, opened with a talk on leadership and confidence. She introduced her “Three Pillars of Leadership”: Network, Mindset, and Executive Communication, urging women to embrace the strength of their individuality. She told her story of finding who she was throughout different careers and ventures, and how, ultimately, it was leaps of faith that put her where she is today.

Indiana First Lady Maureen Braun shared her personal journey from business to public service. She told her stories of success, hardship, and perseverance all the way from being one of the ten percent of women in the Kelley School of Business all the way to where she is now as Indiana’s first lady. She framed her philosophy around four guiding “P’s: Priorities, Positive Attitude, People, and Pay It Forward.” Braun emphasized the importance of flexibility and optimism, even when life knocks you down or changes in unexpected ways.

At 94 years old, Pat Koch, the Matriarch of Santa Claus, IN, captivated the audience with her signature warmth and wit. Her stories of perseverance and kindness reminded attendees of the power of legacy and community. Through stories that had attendees wheezing with laughter, she instilled a sense of purpose and power. Koch stressed the importance of being proud to lead others and leading correctly. She told stories of her connections to employees at Holiday World, and the honor in being able to positively shape their lives.

The conference closed with Anissa Starnes, Chief Impact Officer at YGM, who spoke honestly about burnout, self-care, and boundary-setting. A self-described “recovering workaholic,” Starnes encouraged attendees to find “work-life harmony” instead of chasing the myth of balance. Starnes framed the valuable information with humor and relatability, hitting home for attendees who struggle with the same things she did. Starnes educated attendees on the importance of boundaries, and how to get started on setting them.

Beyond the speakers and events, the day offered opportunities for connection and laughter, from morning coffee and breakfast to shared conversations over lunch, with raffles being drawn throughout the event with first-come, first-served prizes provided by each chamber. The event was a space where professional women could celebrate one another’s success while encouraging resilience through the everyday struggles faced.

Next year’s Southwest Indiana Regional Women’s Conference will be hosted in Greene County, continuing the tradition of collaboration among the region’s Chambers.