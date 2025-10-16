Halloween is a time for spooky fun, creative costumes, and plenty of sweet treats—but safety should always come first. The American Safety Council reminds families that the best Halloween is a safe one, encouraging parents and children to plan ahead and stay alert while trick-or-treating.

Treats, Not Tricks

Parents are encouraged to accompany younger children while trick-or-treating, even in large groups. Kids should wait until they’re home before eating any candy so parents can inspect it for open wrappers or signs of tampering. Homes that are dark should be skipped, as they usually indicate that the residents aren’t participating.

Walking at Night

Visibility is key after dark. The American Safety Council suggests carrying flashlights, wearing glow sticks, or adding reflective tape to costumes and candy bags. Always stay on sidewalks when possible and walk facing traffic if none are available. Children should never dart into the street, and everyone should remain alert—motorists may not always slow down as expected.

Costumes and Makeup

Costumes should be flame-resistant and properly fitted to prevent tripping. Avoid overly long or baggy outfits and wear sturdy shoes for walking. Be cautious with makeup—some products can irritate skin or cause infection if left on too long. Families are also reminded to keep costumes and decorations away from open flames such as candles or jack-o’-lanterns.

To make safety easy to remember, the American Safety Council shares the “SCARE SAFE” checklist:

S tay in groups

C ostumes should be well-fitting and flame resistant

A lways test makeup

R emember to look both ways before crossing

E xamine all treats before eating

S tay on sidewalks

A void dark houses

F lashlights and glow sticks for visibility

With these tips, families can enjoy Halloween safely while keeping the scares fun—not frightening. The full story can be found here.