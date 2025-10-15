The Dubois County Board of Commissioners and Dubois County Council has announced multiple meeting dates for November 2025.

The Board of Commissioners is set to meet on Monday, November 3rd and Monday, November 17th for their regular monthly meetings. Both will begin at 8 AM in the Commissioners/Council Room of the Courthouse Annex.

Council members will meet in the Commissioners/Council Room of the Courthouse Annex for the regular monthly meeting on Monday, November 24th, at 4:30 PM.

In addition the Dubois County Courthouse is scheduled to be closed on Tuesday, November 11th for Veterans Day, and Thursday, November 27th and Friday, November 28th for Thanksgiving.