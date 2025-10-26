Governor Braun visits Lafayette to celebrate a $5 million investment by Caterpillar in workforce development for Hoosiers.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun highlighted Indiana’s status as one of 15 states with an expanding economy this week, with stops at two READI sites in Churubusco and the future Spartan Square in Connersville, as well as two jobs-and-wages events celebrating a $5 million investment in the Hoosier manufacturing workforce by Caterpillar in Lafayette and the groundbreaking of a new HarperCollins facility that will create 412 permanent Hoosier jobs.

Governor Braun visited the Turtle Meadows housing development in Churubusco on Friday. This project put a $1 million READI investment to work in creating housing for this growing community in Northwest Indiana.

On Saturday, Governor Braun visited the old hospital site that will become Spartan Square: a community plaza designed to serve Connersville residents. This project is expected to retain 200 jobs and create 50 new jobs.

Earlier this week, Governor Braun traveled to Lafayette to celebrate a $5 million investment by Caterpillar in workforce development for Hoosiers. This investment is focused on developing the advanced manufacturing workforce and will finance local investments in vocational training and STEM degrees. Governor Braun highlighted the work his administration is doing to support upskilling Indiana’s workforce through Power Up Indiana.

Governor Braun also helped break ground on a new HarperCollins facility being built in Brownsburg. This major project will support 375 jobs during construction and then 412 permanent Hoosier jobs. This facility will be a great asset supporting Indiana’s nationally-renowned excellence in shipping and logistics.