Earlier this week, the Mid-States Corridor Project held its October 2025 Public Information Meeting at Jasper Middle School, where community members were invited to learn about the Draft Screening of Alternatives Report and the proposed route options for the Tier 2 Study of the Mid-States Corridor.

Here is the 13-minute presentation given by the Mid-States Corridor team at that Public Information Meeting:

https://youtu.be/CGqtCA6XKJ8

All Public Information Meeting materials that were presented on Wednesday evening are now available on the Mid-States Corridor Project website.

The deadline to submit question or comment forms is November 5, 2025.

Produced by Kaitlyn Neukam.