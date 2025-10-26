The Indiana Department of Transportation is continuing to prepare for the winter season with a districtwide training exercise in the Southwest district on Monday, October 27th, 2025. Starting Monday morning, motorists can expect to see INDOT Southwest’s fleet of yellow trucks on state-maintained highways and interstates to test equipment and become more familiar with assigned routes.

Crews will be active between 9 AM and noon. Trucks will be running their snow routes with lights on but no materials such as salt or brine will be applied during the exercise.

To help prepare Hoosiers for safe winter travel, INDOT is offering these tips to drivers:

Slow down and adjust travel to conditions, especially on snow-covered roads.

Don’t crowd plows – never tailgate or drive beside a snowplow, as the driver’s visibility may be limited. If you must pass, do so carefully.

Be prepared in case of a crash or becoming stranded; always carry an emergency kit in your vehicle with items like food, water, a phone charger, sand or cat litter, flares or bright LED alternatives, a flashlight, and blankets.

Keep your vehicle full of gas, and check your battery, fluids, and spare tire.

Stay weather aware by connecting with your local National Weather Service office.

Motorists can stay up to date on road conditions during a winter storm by checking INDOT’s TrafficWise map at 511in.org or downloading the mobile app on Apple or Android devices. Other ways to stay connected include subscribing to INDOT News and following INDOT on social media for regional information and additional resources.

Roadway concerns may be reported to INDOT Customer Service online at indot4u.com or by phone at 855-INDOT4U (463-6848).

To learn more about INDOT Winter Operations, visit indotwinterops.com.