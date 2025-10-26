Courtney Lynn (Hagedorn) Drew, age 37, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 3:20 a.m. on Friday, October 24, 2025, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, after a long and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born in Celestine, Indiana, on June 3, 1988, to Linus and Shirley (Schnell) Hagedorn, and married Rusty Drew, on September 3, 2016, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

A 2007 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School, Courtney made the selfless decision to serve her country by joining the United States Coast Guard, where she was stationed in Tawas City, Michigan and worked her way up to Boatswain’s Mate. One notable accomplishment was that Courtney was the first female in the U.S. Coast Guard to ever shoot a perfect score for her handgun qualification. During her service, she graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Academy in Charleston, South Carolina, and completed two years of college through SIU Carbondale in Illinois. After returning home, Courtney continued her dedication to serving others as a Sergeant Jail Officer with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department for nine years before working as an Account Manager at Kimball Hospitality.

Courtney was known for her strength, courage, and unwavering determination. She lived life with grit and grace—whether it was through her service, her CrossFit workouts, or her battle with cancer. She faced every challenge head-on, never losing her “don’t quit” attitude or her sense of humor. Courtney was a woman who fought until the very end and assured her loved ones in her final days that she was at peace and everyone and everything she was leaving behind, would ‘be okay.’

Her greatest joy in life was her family, especially her children, who were the light of her world. She loved simple moments—Saturday nights at home with her “little family,” boat days, and just being together. In her final days, even through unimaginable pain, Courtney made sure that every visitor knew how much she loved them. That selfless love and strength will forever be her legacy.

Those who were blessed to know Courtney will remember her as a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend—a woman who inspired countless others with her resilience, faith, and fierce love for her family. Courtney was a true warrior.

Rusty shared, “I wish there was a way I could share Courtney’s journey with the whole world so more people could draw strength from her story. The example of strength, courage, and the ‘don’t quit’ attitude she left behind for our kids is nothing short of amazing. We will be OK—because Courtney told us we will be OK.”

Courtney was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Hubert Hagedorn; and by her maternal grandfather and grandmother, Art and Etta Schnell

She is survived by her husband, Rusty Drew of Huntingburg; two children, Jaxton and Emersyn Drew both at home; her parents, Linus and Shirley Hagedorn of Celestine; one brother, Travis (Kylie) Hagedorn of Celestine; one brother-in-law, Ronnie (Krista) Drew of St. Anthony; one sister-in-law, Krisna Drew; paternal grandmother, Eulalae Hagedorn of Tell City; five nephews, Carter, Caleb, and Isaiah Drew, Hoyt and Reed Hagedorn; one niece, Saylor Hagedorn; father-in-law, Ron Drew of Huntingburg; mother-in-law, Nancy Drew of Otwell.

A funeral mass for Courtney Drew will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg with military honors conducted by the United States Coast Guard and Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Monday, October 27th, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale; and also from 8:30-9:15 a.m., E.D.T., on Tuesday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to a college fund for her beloved children, Jax and Emmy. They were her entire world, and one of Courtney’s final wishes was to ensure that her children would always be cared for and supported. Contributions can be written out to Rusty Drew with memo: In Memory of Courtney/ College Fund, to help provide for their future education. Donations can be dropped off at Rainey Funeral Home, any German American Bank location, or sent directly to her family.