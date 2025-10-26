Jasper Arts will soon welcome acclaimed comedian Tom Papa to the Jasper Arts Center on Sunday, November 2nd, 2025, at 7 PM as part of his nationwide Grateful Bread Tour. Known for his sharp wit, relatable humor, and decades of experience on stage and screen, Tom Papa promises an evening full of laughter, stories, and heart.

With more than two decades as one of the top comedic voices in the country, Tom Papa has built an impressive career spanning stand-up comedy, television, film, radio, and writing. His latest Netflix Original special, Tom Papa: Home Free, marks his sixth stand-up special and continues his tradition of delivering honest, hilarious takes on the absurdities of everyday life. Papa has seen a lot over the years—from close calls with pachinko balls to late-night 7-Eleven runs—and he’s sharing it all as he embraces the next stage of life.

His previous specials, including What A Day!, Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!, Human Mule, Freaked Out, and Tom Papa Live in New York City, have earned him widespread praise, with two directed by rock icon Rob Zombie.

Beyond the stage, Tom hosts the highly rated podcast “Breaking Bread with Tom Papa”, where he and his guests share food and laughter while celebrating connection and conversation. He’s also the co-host of the Netflix radio show “What a Joke with Papa and Fortune” on SiriusXM and leads the monthly live radio show Come To Papa Live.

Tom Papa’s acting credits include appearances in Paper Spiders opposite Lili Taylor, The Informant! with Matt Damon, Analyze That alongside Robert De Niro, and as the voice of El Superbeasto in The Haunted World of El Superbeasto with Paul Giamatti. He also starred in the Emmy-winning HBO film Behind the Candelabra, directed by Steven Soderbergh and featuring Michael Douglas and Matt Damon.



Tickets are on sale now ranging from $25 – $30 and can be purchased at the Jasper Arts Box Office at (812) 482-3070 or online at jasperarts.org/tickets.