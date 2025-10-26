Dubois County’s America 250 Committee is set to meet on Thursday, October 30th, 2025 at 6 PM at the Augustana United Church of Christ, located at 204 South Fifth Street in Holland.

The mission of America 250 is to commemorate the United States of America’s 250th Anniversary in 2026 by planning events, projects, and celebrations.

Local organizations possibly benefiting from attendance include veterans’ groups, DAR, SAR, scouting, 4-H, service clubs, Chamber of Commerce, public libraries, historical groups, and local government, as well as interested local citizens.

The focus of those attending is to coordinate activities to most effectively use resources. The group has already had 4 successful meetings where plans and ideas were shared. There has been discussion about planned activities, including Marine Corp anniversary, visiting revolutionary war soldiers gravesites in the county, quilting, the planting of Liberty Trees, firework and drone events, coordination of community church bell ringing, 18th Century reenactments, and the reenactment of Tousant Dubois’ life, to mention a few.

Local events can be listed on the statewide website at in.gov/usa250.

The Indiana State Semiquincentennial Commission appointed the Dubois County Historical Society to be the County Connect Leader, assisting with communications between local groups and the State Commission.

For more information, contact Dubois County Historical Society president Gary Eck at geck@eck-mundy.com or 812-634-8001.