The American Red Cross is urging donors to make appointments now to give blood or platelets and help ensure a steady supply for patients in need this fall. While natural disasters and emergencies can impact collections, the need for blood remains constant.

All who donate between September 22 and October 19 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, and those who give between October 20 and November 16, 2025, will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice and be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities from October 16–31 include:

Dubois County

Jasper – October 21, Redemption Christian Church, 1450 Energy Drive

Huntingburg – October 23, St. Mary’s Huntingburg, 313 N Washington St

Jasper – October 27, First Baptist Church of Jasper, 3556 North Portersville Road

Daviess County

Washington – October 23, Free Methodist Church, 1155 Troy Road

Plainville – October 23, Canaan Fellowship Church, 8677 N 550 E

Odon – October 28, Landmark Auction Center, 613 W Elnora St

Spencer County

Rockport – October 21, Trinity United Methodist Church, 124 S 5th St

Perry County

Tell City – October 21, Redemption Christian Church–Tell City, 3515 Mozart St

Tell City – October 22, Ivy Tech Tell City, 1034 31st St

Tell City – October 30, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Tell City, 8480 Dauby Ln

Pike County

Petersburg – October 22, St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 207 South 7th Street

Warrick County

Newburgh – October 21, Castle High School, 3344 Highway 261

Boonville – October 24, Warrick County Public Library, 611 W Main St

Crawford County

Marengo – October 28, Marengo Cave, 400 E State Rd 64

The Red Cross reminds donors that blood has a short shelf life and can only come from volunteer donors. Every donation helps ensure blood is available for those in need of surgeries, cancer treatments, and emergency care.

Appointments can be made by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.