The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and the Mid-States Corridor project team have released the Draft Screening of Alternatives Report, recommending Alternative 2B and Alternative 3B be carried forward for additional study. Both options are expressway designs and were selected from six proposed alternatives presented during a public meeting in April.

According to INDOT, the report outlines the detailed screening process and reasoning behind the selections. It also includes maps and descriptions of each alignment and access variation, which are available online at MidStatesCorridor.com.

A public information meeting will take place on October 22, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasper Middle School, located at 3600 N. Portersville Road in Jasper. Attendees will be able to view exhibits, speak one-on-one with project team members, and watch a recorded presentation. The session is informational only; oral comments will not be formally recorded.

Physical copies of the Draft Screening of Alternatives Report can also be reviewed at the following locations:

Mid-States Corridor Project Office, 850 College Ave., Jasper

INDOT Vincennes District Office, 3650 Old U.S. Hwy 41, Vincennes

Jasper Public Library, 100 Third Ave., Jasper

Huntingburg Public Library, 419 N. Jackson St., Huntingburg

The Mid-States Corridor Project Office is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public comment period will remain open through Wednesday, November 5, 2025.