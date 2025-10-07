The Washington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Monday morning at the Marathon Gas Station, located at 409 West National Highway.

According to police, two male suspects entered the store, stole items, and one of them displayed a handgun before both fled the scene on foot heading west. The suspects are believed to have continued north across West National Highway after leaving the store.

Investigators are asking nearby residents and businesses to review any surveillance footage recorded between 2:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. in the area for possible evidence. Anyone who may have captured suspicious activity or has information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Garland by email at bgarland@washingtonin.us

or by calling 812-254-1060 to speak with an on-duty officer.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details will be released as they become available.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.