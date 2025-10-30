The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in that occurred early Wednesday morning, October 29, at the Dollar General on State Road 64.

Authorities say the suspect used a pistol to fire multiple shots into the store’s glass doors around 3:20 a.m. to gain entry.

The investigation remains ongoing, and deputies are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 812-354-6024 or submit a tip through the department’s app or website at pikecountysheriffsoffice.com.