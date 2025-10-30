Latest News

Suspect Sought After Gunfire Used to Enter Pike County Dollar General “The Art of Bach” Free Concert to be Presented by Saint Meinrad Archabbey Ferdinand Christmas Pyramid Dedication Set to Begin New Holiday Tradition BMV Warns Customers of New Scam Text Messages Speed Limit Increase Announced for State Road 56 in Pike County

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in that occurred early Wednesday morning, October 29, at the Dollar General on State Road 64.

Authorities say the suspect used a pistol to fire multiple shots into the store’s glass doors around 3:20 a.m. to gain entry.

The investigation remains ongoing, and deputies are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 812-354-6024 or submit a tip through the department’s app or website at pikecountysheriffsoffice.com.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post