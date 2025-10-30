Patricia J. Weisheit, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

She was born on August 2, 1938, in Jasper, Indiana, to Lawrence and Mathilda (Sermersheim) Lechner. She married James “Jim” Weisheit on July 20, 1957, in St. Joseph Catholic Church. He preceded her in death after nearly 46 years of marriage on May 29, 2003.

Pat was a 1956 Jasper High School graduate.

She dedicated her life to raising her children. Alongside her husband, she was co-owner of Weisheit Floor Covering for over 30 years.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and their choir, the Ladies Sodality, V.F.W. Lady Auxiliary, and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Pat was the matriarch of the family. She enjoyed cooking and social gatherings and making everyone feel welcome. She loved hosting holiday gatherings and was attentive to every detail creating moments her family will never forget. She also loved playing the accordion for her family at Christmas.

She enjoyed dancing, playing cards, karaoke, and spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by four daughters: Debbie Buschkoetter, Shelbyville, IN; Kathy (Ted) Bierma, Santa Barbara, CA; Tina (Kent) Heim, Jasper; Tonia Weisheit, Jasper; son-in-law, Jerry Gehlhausen, Jasper; 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and one on the way, and sister-in-law, Lila Buechler, St. Anthony, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Gehlhausen, son-in-law, Brian Buschkoetter, four brothers: Wilfred, Edward, Tom, and Donnie Lechner, four sisters: Alberta Renner, Bernie Schnell, Delores Schuler, and Geanie Hasenour, and companion Randy Robling.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia J. Weisheit will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 3, 2025, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 2nd, at the Becher Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper. A rosary will be prayed at 12:30 prior to the visitation. A second visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday, November 3rd.

Memorial contributions can be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.