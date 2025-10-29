Kurt Gutgsell talks with Jennifer Hopf, Head Coach of Jasper Volleyball, about the strengths in this year’s team, and the hopes for this weekend’s 3A Semi-State Championship against Tri-West Hendricks.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
