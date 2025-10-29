Saint Meinrad Archabbey Cultural Events is set to present “The Art of Bach” performed by Dr. Ryan Kennedy on November 14, 2025, at 7:30 PM Central Time in the Archabbey Church.

The evening’s free program will feature Johann Sebastian Bach’s Goldberg Variations, a monumental work originally composed for harpsichord and celebrated for its architectural brilliance and expressive depth.

Written in 1741, the Variations consist of an opening aria followed by 30 variations that explore an astonishing range of styles and moods, from intricate canons to virtuosic toccatas. The piece stands as one of Bach’s most profound achievements and a cornerstone of the keyboard repertoire.

Dr. Kennedy, director of liturgical music at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, is a distinguished organist, scholar, and educator. He earned his doctorate from the Yale School of Music in 2024, where his research on Kaikhosru Shapurji Sorabji’s organ music received the Friedmann Thesis Prize. His academic and artistic achievements were further recognized with the Charles Ives Prize and the ISM Community Award for Best Colloquium Presentation.

Before Yale, Dr. Kennedy completed both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at The Juilliard School. He previously served as director of music at Sacred Heart Latin Mass Parish in Fort Wayne, IN, where he led multiple choirs and developed a deep expertise in liturgical improvisation.

As a concert artist, Dr. Kennedy is known for his imaginative programming, particularly his transcriptions of orchestral works by Ravel, Strauss, and Mahler. His performances have been featured on Pipedreams, WQXR, BBC Radio 3, and Sveriges Radio.

The program is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. Parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots.

For more information, contact Krista Hall during business hours at 812-357-6501, and for updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.