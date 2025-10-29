A new holiday tradition is about to light up Ferdinand’s Main Street on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The Ferdinand Tourism Commission will host the First Night Celebration and Dedication Ceremony for the Ferdinand Christmas Pyramid, a 32-foot-tall handcrafted wooden structure inspired by traditional German Weihnachtspyramide.

Standing proudly beside the historic Wollenmann House (located at 1150 Main Street), beginning at 6 PM, visitors can enjoy festive German concessions served directly from the pyramid’s gazebo, including pretzels, bratwursts, Glühwein (mulled wine), beer, and hot chocolate.

Then later the pyramid will come to life during the 6:30 PM dedication ceremony, complete with a blessing and first lighting. The evening’s program will also include an audio presentation narrating the story of Ferdinand’s founding, told through the pyramid’s hand-carved figures.

Attendees will receive a commemorative keepsake ornament while supplies last. Souvenir mugs and Ferdinand Christkindlmarkt merchandise will also be available for purchase.

The Ferdinand Christmas Pyramid will remain on display throughout the holiday season and serve as a featured stop on the Ferdinand Christkindlmarkt route.

Erected each year from early November through early January, the pyramid is set to become a beloved symbol of Ferdinand’s German roots and small-town Christmas charm.