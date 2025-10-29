Frances Jane “Janie” Merkel, age 71, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at home surrounded by family.

Janie was born in French Lick, Indiana, on December 5, 1953, to Russel Sr. and Betty Jane (Flick) Farris. She married Andrew “Andy” Paul Merkel on September 7, 1973, at St. Peter Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana.

She worked at Indiana Furniture and Heichelbech’s Restaurant.

She was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.

Surviving is her husband of 52 years, Andy Merkel, Celestine, IN, two children, Jason (Kathleen) Merkel, St. Anthony, IN, Wendy (Greg) Jeffries, Celestine, IN, three grandchildren, Madelyn Merkel, and Heidi and Isaac Jeffries, two brothers, Gary (Justine) Farris, Sheffield Lake, OH, and Mick (Susan) Farris, French Lick, IN.

Preceding her in death are one sister, Cynda Jo Potts, and four brothers, Russel Jr. “Butch”, David, Roy Dale, and Monty Farris.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

