The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) wants to warn its customers of new text message scams that are now strongly mimicking the BMV’s mobile website and improperly citing Indiana Code.



The latest scam text reads:

These messages should be considered fraudulent. We urge the public to:

Ignore these messages

Do not click on any links

Delete the message immediately

In recent months, scammers have been targeting Hoosiers with a variety of text messages impersonating the agency. Previously, fraudulent messages referred to the “DMV”; however, scammers have now altered the content to specifically reference the “BMV” and have created fake websites using colors similar to the BMV’s own website in an effort to appear more legitimate.

We want to make it clear that these messages are not from the Indiana BMV. The BMV does not send SMS text messages about outstanding penalties. In fact, the fees outlined in the messages are not ones that the agency actually collects.

For a list of known BMV related scams, please visit: https://www.in.gov/bmv/resources/consumer-scam-alerts/.