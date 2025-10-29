The Indiana Department of Transportation is scheduled to increase the speed limit on State Road 56 on or around Tuesday, November 4, near Petersburg in Pike County.

The speed limit will increase from 45 mph to 50 mph on S.R. 56 between the Pike County line and just west of Petersburg. This speed limit increase came following a traffic study in the region that found a decrease in traffic along this stretch of S.R. 56.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and use extra caution while traveling in and around work zones.