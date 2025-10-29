The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person has died following an early morning crash on State Road 161.

Authorities say the accident occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and involved a single semi-truck. The driver of the semi was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Road 161 near County Road 1025 South remains closed as crews continue to investigate and clear the area. Officials urge motorists to find alternate routes and avoid the scene until further notice.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending family notification. Additional details will be provided as they become available.