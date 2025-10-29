Due to ongoing work on a water main tie-in, the Jasper Municipal Water Department will temporarily shut off water service for a portion of the city on Thursday, October 30th, weather permitting. The outage is scheduled to occur between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

The affected areas include Emily Street between West 9th and West 13th Streets, 10th Street west of Emily Street, and Carroll Street between West 10th Street and Kuebler Place, including Kuebler Place.

Once service is restored, residents may notice discolored water or air in their lines. The Water Department recommends running a cold-water tap for 15 to 20 minutes or until the water runs clear to resolve the issue.

Anyone with additional questions may contact the Jasper Municipal Water Department at 812-482-5252.