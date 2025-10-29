Special Olympics Indiana – Dubois County has announced the Bauer family—Kent, Michelle, and Josh—as the recipients of the 2025 Family of the Year Award. The family has been a cornerstone of the local Special Olympics program since its early days, dedicating more than two decades of service, leadership, and encouragement to athletes and volunteers alike.

Michelle Bauer has long been one of the driving forces behind the program’s success. A former member of the County Management Team, she served as Volunteer Coordinator, overseeing the recruitment, organization, and coordination of volunteers for events throughout the year. She also previously managed the program’s annual 5K Run/Walk and remains a hands-on volunteer for track and field and bowling. Michelle continues to assist with fundraisers and special events, known for her upbeat attitude and her commitment to helping every athlete feel supported and celebrated.

Her husband, Kent Bauer, has also played a major role in the program’s continued growth. As a former Treasurer for the County Management Team, Kent was instrumental in maintaining the financial stability of Special Olympics Indiana – Dubois County. Beyond his administrative duties, Kent has served as a coach in both track and field and bowling, ensuring athletes have the training, equipment, and encouragement they need to succeed. He also volunteers at fundraisers and events, always ready to lend a hand wherever needed.

Their son, Josh Bauer, has been an athlete with Special Olympics Indiana – Dubois County since the program began in 2001. Competing in both track and field and bowling, Josh is known for his sportsmanship, dedication, and enthusiasm. His commitment to teamwork and perseverance reflects the values of Special Olympics both on and off the playing field. Outside of competition, Josh volunteers at Memorial Hospital, participates in activities through SIRS to enhance life skills, and is an active member of the local Optimist Club, which sponsors monthly events for individuals with special needs.

The Bauer family’s involvement has fostered an environment of inclusion, compassion, and community spirit across Dubois County. Their ongoing dedication through volunteering, coaching, fundraising, and advocacy has made a lasting impact on the lives of countless athletes and families.

The 2025 Family of the Year Award recognizes the Bauers’ outstanding service and commitment to the mission of Special Olympics — celebrating unity, joy, and the power of the human spirit.