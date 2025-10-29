With Halloween just two days away, the Indiana State Police are encouraging Hoosiers to keep safety a top priority during trick-or-treating and Halloween celebrations. As excitement builds for costumes, candy, and community fun, ISP is offering a series of safety reminders to help ensure that everyone—children, families, and motorists alike—can enjoy the evening without incident.

For Trick-or-Treaters:

ISP reminds parents and guardians that younger children should always be accompanied by an adult, while older children should travel in groups and carry a cellphone for emergencies. Visibility is one of the most important factors for safety after dark, so costumes should include reflective tape or be paired with flashlights or glow sticks. Children should stay on sidewalks whenever possible, cross streets only at intersections, and never assume drivers can see them.

Police also stress the importance of visiting only homes with porch lights turned on and never entering a residence to collect candy. All treats should be inspected by an adult before being eaten to ensure they are safe.

For Homeowners Welcoming Trick-or-Treaters:

Residents planning to hand out candy can do their part to keep the neighborhood safe by ensuring porches and walkways are well-lit and clear of obstacles. ISP recommends keeping pets secured indoors to prevent accidental scares or bites. Homeowners should also avoid inviting trick-or-treaters inside and opt for flameless candles in jack-o’-lanterns to prevent fire hazards.

For Motorists on Halloween Night:

Drivers are reminded that Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year for pedestrian accidents involving children. ISP urges motorists to slow down—especially in residential neighborhoods—and to use high beams when appropriate to improve visibility. Distractions should be avoided at all times, and drivers should expect children to cross streets unexpectedly.

Indiana State Police troopers will be patrolling neighborhoods and high-traffic areas throughout Halloween evening to help ensure safety and respond quickly if needed. Officers are asking everyone to do their part—whether on foot or behind the wheel—to make this Halloween a safe and enjoyable one for all.