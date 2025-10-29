100.9 FM WBDC and its television partner 18 WJTS were recognized among Indiana’s top broadcasters at the 2025 Indiana Broadcasters Association Spectrum Awards, held Tuesday evening in Indianapolis. Together, the stations earned six finalist nominations across multiple categories, highlighting their strength in both radio and television.

WBDC took home two major awards this year for Best Radio Station Digital Media Presence and Best Radio Election Coverage for its Trimulcast broadcast in partnership with 18 WJTS and sister station 103.3 The Fix. The collaborative effort provided in-depth coverage of the November 2024 election, uniting the three Jasper stations for a comprehensive, real-time presentation of local and statewide results.

In addition to the two wins, WBDC was a finalist in several other categories including Radio Station of the Year (Market 2), Best Radio Broadcast Personality or Team for Ty and The Beezer, Best Radio Investigative Reporting for Bad Water in Jasper, and Best Radio Advertising Promotional Campaign for Feeling Just Peachy Endorsement.

Meanwhile, 18 WJTS earned finalist recognition in two television categories, Best TV Station Digital Media Presence in Market 2 and Best Individual TV Commercial for Santa’s Reindeer Ranch.

The honors reflect the continued growth of the Jasper-based media family, which has become known for its dedication to local news, community engagement, and multi-platform coverage. WBDC’s recognition for digital presence builds upon its 2024 Station of the Year award, underscoring its commitment to connecting with audiences across radio, television, and digital platforms.

The 2025 IBA Spectrum Awards once again celebrated the best in Indiana broadcasting, recognizing stations that demonstrate excellence, creativity, and service to their communities — a mission shared by WBDC, 18 WJTS, and 103.3 The Fix.

For more information you can visit the WBDC and 18 WJTS Facebook pages.