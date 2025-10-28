Indiana is sending 100 outstanding FFA members to compete at the 98th Annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this week. Students from across the state will represent their local chapters in a wide range of Career Development Events (CDEs) and Leadership Development Events (LDEs) that showcase their agricultural knowledge, technical skills, and leadership abilities.

Among those representing Indiana is Maggie Taylor of Perry Central FFA, who has been named a National Proficiency Finalist in Outdoor Recreation. Taylor’s recognition places her among the top FFA members in the country in her category, a distinction earned through dedication, hands-on experience, and leadership in agricultural education.

Competitions at the national convention span diverse areas including Environment and Natural Resources, Veterinary Science, Forestry, Floriculture, Extemporaneous Public Speaking, and many others.

Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb praised the effort and enthusiasm of the students, noting that the event reflects the passion and hard work of FFA members and their advisors statewide.

The National FFA Convention draws thousands of members from across the U.S. each year, turning Indianapolis into a hub of agricultural education, innovation, and youth leadership.