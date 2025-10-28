Jasper City Hall, the Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025, in observance of Veterans Day.

In addition, the Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will be closed on Saturday, November 8th, 2025.

Trash and scheduled recycling normally collected on Tuesday, November 11th will be picked up on Wednesday, November 12th instead. Collection for the rest of the week will remain on the regular schedule.

Residents are reminded to place trash and recycling curbside by 7:00 a.m. on their collection day.