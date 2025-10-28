Latest News

Perry County Student Named National Finalist at 98th Annual FFA Convention Jasper City Offices Closed November 11 for Veterans Day All GJCS Schools Recognized in 2026 U.S. News & World Report Rankings Dubois County Highway Department to Begin Bridge Work on 200 West 2025 Regional Women’s Conference Empowers Local Leaders from Across Eight Counties

Jasper City Hall, the Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025, in observance of Veterans Day.

In addition, the Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will be closed on Saturday, November 8th, 2025.

Trash and scheduled recycling normally collected on Tuesday, November 11th will be picked up on Wednesday, November 12th instead. Collection for the rest of the week will remain on the regular schedule.

Residents are reminded to place trash and recycling curbside by 7:00 a.m. on their collection day.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post