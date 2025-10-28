Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools (GJCS) has announced that all of its schools have been recognized in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Schools rankings, highlighting the district’s continued excellence in education.

Ireland Elementary School earned a Best Elementary Schools badge, ranking 22nd among Indiana elementary schools. Jasper Elementary School also received a Best Elementary Schools badge, placing 180th statewide.

At the middle school level, Jasper Middle School was recognized with a Best Middle School badge, ranking 79th among Indiana middle schools.

Jasper High School was also included in the statewide list, ranking 55th out of 437 high schools in Indiana, as announced earlier this year in August.

These honors are awarded to schools that place in the top 40% statewide, reflecting the ongoing dedication of GJCS students, staff, and the broader community to academic achievement and educational excellence.

For more information on the rankings, visit U.S. News & World Report’s school rankings pages for elementary and middle schools.