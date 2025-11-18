18 WJTS-TV will soon have the 2025 Indiana University Kelley School of Business Economic Futurecast Luncheon, presented by the Rotary Club of Dubois County, aired on television and posted to YouTube on its channels.

The luncheon, originally having taken place on Thursday, November 13th, 2025 at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium, will be aired on television on the following dates:

Wednesday, November 19th , 2025, at 8:00 PM EST, 7:00 PM CST

, 2025, at 8:00 PM EST, 7:00 PM CST Friday, November 21st, 2025, at 8:00PM EST, 7:00PM CST

The program will be posted to youtube.com/18wjts at the same time of its initial airing on television.