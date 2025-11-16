The Jasper Jaycees and Jasper Chamber of Commerce have announced they are set to host the 2025 Outdoor Home/Christmas Decorating and Lighting Contest for Jasper residents.

The contest is open to all residents of Jasper and those living within one mile of the city limits. Former entries are also encouraged to enter again this year.

The categories for this year’s contest are:

Most Traditional

Best Use of Lights

Family Theme

Most Original

Prizes will be awarded to the top three homes in each category.

Judging will take place on Friday December 12th, 2025, and lights should be turned on by 6 PM that evening.

The entry form for the contest can be found below, published in the Dubois County Free Press, at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce (located at 302 West 6th Street), or by calling 812-482-6866.

Entries must be received by the Jasper Chamber office no later than Friday, December 5th, 2025. Entries can be mailed to P.O. Box 307, Jasper, Indiana 47547-0307, emailed to chamber@jasperin.org, or faxed to the Chamber at 812-848-2015.