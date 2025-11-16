Daviess Community Hospital has announced Vanessa Holcomb of Washington as the winner of its Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Survey giveaway. As the winner of the giveaway, Holcomb received a Pack ’n Play portable play yard.

Hospital leaders said the survey responses will guide outreach and education delivered through Perinatal Pathways; DCH’s maternal–infant navigation program that provides confidential screenings, evidence-based education, referrals and barrier-reduction support for expectant and new families. Perinatal Pathways is partially funded by United Way of Daviess County.

Daviess Community Hospital noted according to pediatric guidance, safer sleep for infants centers on simple, repeatable steps families can do at home. These include:

Place baby on the back for every sleep

Use a firm, flat, level sleep surface in a safety-approved crib, bassinet, or play yard with a fitted sheet only

Keep the sleep space clear of pillows, blankets, bumper pads, positioners, and toys

Room-share, don’t bed-share; return baby to their own sleep space after feeding or comforting

Avoid couches and armchairs for sleep, which are high risk

Dress baby for the room temperature to prevent overheating; consider a wearable blanket instead of loose bedding

To learn more about DCH’s Perinatal Pathways or make a referral, visit: dchosp.org/pathways.