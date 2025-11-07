In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Shane Denu and Jolee Kasprzak of Alcohol Acres (Patoka Lake Winery, Old Homestead Hotel & Distillery, and Patoka Lake Brewing) to discuss the upcoming Alcohol Acres Holiday Market, taking place on Dillard Road in Birdseye, IN, on Saturday, November 15th, 2025, from 11AM – 4PM EST.

Visit vendors in all three facility locations on the grounds of Alcohol Acres, listen for the strolling carolers, enter for giveaway prizes, and take part in the wine, spirits, and beer while enjoying your favorite holiday treats!

Learn more about Alcohol Acres by visiting their website.

https://youtu.be/WYtlwkk1NdU