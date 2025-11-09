The final major elements of Section 1 of the Ohio River Crossing in Henderson were recently announced to be open to traffic.

The new connections will expedite travel times, improve connectivity, and improve safety, and were scheduled to open to traffic on Saturday, November 8th, 2025. These include:

New KY 3690 (Future I-69) roadway New U.S. 60 interchange in final configuration New U.S. 41 interchange in full operation New, relocated Kimsey Lane

The roadway is nearly 2.5 miles long and connects the new U.S. 41 interchange with the new U.S. 60 interchange. It will be an important connector on the new corridor and will be signed as I-69 when the future bridge opens to traffic. It was the site of the ribbon cutting led by KY Gov. Andy Beshear and local officials earlier this week, along with a community celebration and walk to mark the substantial completion of Section 1 construction in Henderson.

The new U.S. 60 interchange features three roundabouts and will facilitate moving traffic on and off I-69 when the interstate is constructed. It currently moves traffic east and west along U.S. 60 and connects Tillman Bethel Road to U.S. 60.

The U.S. 41 interchange is opening in its long-term interim configuration and includes two additional ramps to facilitate movement from the new roadway (KY 3690) to and from U.S. 41. In its final configuration when the I-69 bridge opens to traffic, U.S. 41 will be an exit off I-69.

Kimsey Lane is reopening after originally being closed in summer 2022 to accommodate construction, including the closure of Kimsey Lane over U.S. 41 and access to Merrill Trail. The closures while in place allowed crews to build the new U.S. 41 interchange. Drivers can access the new, relocated Kimsey Lane via Van Wyk Road.

This marks substantial completion of Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing. Only finishing touches and punch list items will continue into early 2026.

Section 1 includes the approach roadways and bridges in Henderson leading to the future I-69 bridge that will connect Henderson and Evansville. It includes a six-plus mile extension of I-69, nine new bridges, seven rehabilitated bridges, a reconstructed KY 351 interchange and new interchanges at U.S. 41 and U.S. 60.

KYTC oversaw the project with the $158 million contract awarded to the Ragle Inc./Stantec Consulting Services team. Ground was broken in June 2022, and construction started in earnest that fall. The project is finishing on budget and on schedule.

For more information about I-69 ORX, visit I69OhioRiverCrossing.com.