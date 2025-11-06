Experience the warmth, tradition, and wonder of the holiday season as Ferdinand’s beloved Christkindlmarkt kicks off with a memorable Opening Ceremony and Eve Dinner on Friday, November 14, 2025, at the historic Monastery Immaculate Conception.

The evening begins with the official Opening Ceremony on the Monastery grounds at 6:30 p.m., featuring a trumpeter, a bell choir, and a heartwarming appearance by the Christkind—the angelic gift bearer of German folklore who welcomes guests and proclaims the market open.

Following the ceremony, guests are invited to an Eve Dinner inside the Monastery. Surrounded by old-world charm and candlelit ambiance, attendees will enjoy a delicious catered meal and the rare opportunity to dine within one of Ferdinand’s most iconic landmarks. This exclusive dinner sets the perfect tone for a weekend filled with authentic German food, handcrafted gifts, music, and holiday cheer. Tickets for the Eve Dinner are limited and must be purchased in advance at this link.

The Ferdinand Christkindlmarkt continues Saturday and Sunday, November 15–16, featuring over 200 artisans and vendors spread across multiple festive sites throughout the community. Visitors can browse traditional crafts, savor German treats, and take in the small-town charm that makes this annual event so magical.

New to this year’s festivities, just down the street on the Historic Wollenmann Home lawn, guests can marvel at the stunning 32-foot German Christmas Pyramid, a handcrafted symbol of Germany’s rich Christmas heritage, beautifully illuminated and serving as a festive centerpiece throughout the market weekend. Enjoy mulled wine (in a commemorative pyramid mug), beer, soup, and more at this location!

Visitors can enjoy FREE ice skating, bounce houses, and inflatable games at the Ferdinand library, adding a magical winter touch to the weekend’s events. Make sure to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus after getting a free balloon twisted at the library!

To learn more about Christkindlmarkt weekend, visit www.ferdinandchristkindlmarkt.com.