Southwest Indiana Workforce and WorkOne are partnering with the Perry County Development Corporation to host a Jobapalooza job fair event for the community, on Thursday, November 13th, 2025 from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Schergens Center, located at 1140 31 Street in Tell City.

Multiple employers have registered for the event to meet with those who are seeking employment opportunities. Registered employers include Waupaca, Mulzer Family of Companies, Trilogy Health Services, and many others.

The first 50 attendees will receive a free lunch from Taylor Made, and hometown Beauty Lounge will be on site giving out free haircuts. Community members who attend will also have the opportunity to win a gift card for gasoline.

This event is free and open to anyone in the community needing employment or the opportunity to meet with various service providers.