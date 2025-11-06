The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is set to host a free lunch and learn event titled “Supporting a Multilingual Workforce, Reducing Risk, & Improving Efficiency in Jasper Workplaces” on Tuesday, November 25th, 2025.

This educational event was created in mind of how Jasper’s manufacturing and healthcare industries depend on employees from diverse language backgrounds; focusing on when communication isn’t clear, small misunderstandings can lead to safety issues, rework, and turnover – which can all be prevented with a few smart, low-cost changes.

The session will be held at 12 PM at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, located at 302 West 6th Street in Jasper, and will be presented by Jacob Brown, CEO of Heartland Interpretation & Translation Services.

During the 30 minute event, Brown will discuss how unclear communication leads to safety and productivity losses, real examples and lessons learned from southern Indiana businesses, practical low-cost strategies you can implement immediately, and steps to build a simple language access plan.

A free lunch and free take-home tools, including a language access checklist and best practices toolkit, will be provided to attendees.

This session is recommended for business owners, HR managers, safety coordinators, and team leaders in manufacturing, healthcare, and other multilingual workplaces.

While this lunch and learn is free, registration is required, and can be made by calling 812-482-6866 or emailing chamber@jasperin.org.